Gov. Hogan visits McCormick & Co. new distribution center in Baltimore County

BALTIMORE - Maryland Governor Larry Hogan was om Baltimore County Thursday to tour McCormick's new 1.8 million square-foot Northeast Distribution Center at Tradepoint Atlantic Park, largest distribution site for McCormick in the world.

The governor was joined by McCormick & Company CEO Lawrence Kurius and Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski.

"This is a perfect example of how we changed the mission of state government to be unabashedly pro-jobs and pro-business," said Governor Hogan. "When this iconic Maryland company was looking at moving their operations elsewhere, we committed to doing everything possible to help them stay in our state. I just couldn't imagine Old Bay being made anywhere else. I am proud to say that McCormick is not only here to stay—with a new global headquarters in Hunt Valley—but the company is also expanding its footprint with the addition of this massive distribution center that will be the company's largest in the world."

In November 2020, Governor Hogan participated in the facility's groundbreaking at Tradepoint Atlantic Industrial Park, which serves as a critical East Coast gateway to domestic and global markets.

With the addition of this state-of-the-art distribution center, McCormick is renewing its commitment and investment in the Baltimore region and the state of Maryland.