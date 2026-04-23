Gorgeous spring weather in Maryland Thursday, rain returns this weekend

Thursday's weather will not disappoint. The day will feature the nicest weather conditions of the entire workweek. Skies will stay partly to mostly sunny and high temperatures will climb into the upper 70s to lower 80s. Humidity levels will stay nice and low.

Friday's weather looks decent for late April. Expect a partly cloudy sky with highs in the middle 70s. A few isolated to widely scattered showers will be possible Friday afternoon and evening, but not everyone will get wet.

Picture perfect spring weather Thursday across Maryland

Thursday is the weather winner of the workweek. With plenty of sunshine, comfortably warm temperatures, low humidity, and a light breeze, the ingredients are there for a nearly perfect day. Highs will range from the mid to upper 70s near Chesapeake Bay to the lower 80s west of the Baltimore Beltway.

We have fabulous weather this evening if you want to enjoy dinner outside or on the grill. Temperatures will stay in the 70s through 9 p.m. Overnight lows will fall into the lower to middle 50s with a mostly clear sky.

Friday's weather looks decent. Most of the day before 4 p.m. should be dry with a mixture of sunshine and clouds. The day features more comfortable temperatures as highs climb into the middle 70s.

There will be scattered sprinkles and showers across the area Friday between 4 p.m. and 11 p.m. These showers will be of the hit or miss variety, so not every neighborhood will get wet. Most of these showers will not last any longer than 15 to 30 minutes, so they won't washout your Friday evening.

In addition to scattered showers, a few isolated thunderstorm are also possible late Friday afternoon into the early evening, but they should be isolated in coverage compared to the shower activity.

Showery and chilly weather this weekend in Baltimore

Both Saturday and Sunday will be cool, with afternoon temperatures in the lower 60s. There is a possibility that temperatures on Sunday never leave the upper 50s with clouds and a northeasterly wind.

The first half of Saturday looks mainly dry, but cloudy, breezy, and cool.

The second half of Saturday into Saturday night should be the wettest stretch of weather this weekend. of the weekend. Showers will be most numerous in coverage Saturday afternoon into Saturday night as temperatures fall into the 50s with a chilly easterly wind. You'll definitely need a sweatshirt, hoodie, and rain jacket and/or umbrella Saturday with the damp and chilly weather arriving. The O's game Saturday afternoon is looking damp, breezy, and chilly.

Showers will gradually taper off Sunday morning, but clouds may linger into part of Sunday afternoon. Combine the gray conditions with a chilly northeasterly breeze, temperatures most of Sunday could stay in the upper 50s. If the sun does manage to come out, that will help us out and help bump highs into the lower 60s.

We'll get a pause with rain chances ate Sunday through Monday.

Rain looks to return to the area next Tuesday with more chilly weather with highs in the upper 50s.