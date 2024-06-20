Going to Baltimore's AFRAM? These roads will be closed with large crowds anticipated.

Going to AFRAM? Be mindful of these road closures and parking restrictions

BALTIMORE -- Hundreds of thousands are expected this weekend to visit Baltimore's annual AFRAM Festival at Druid Hill Park.

The free festival, which highlights local artists and makers alongside superstars, is one of the largest African-American cultural arts fairs on the East Coast. Last year, an estimated 300,000 visitors attended the festival.

WJZ is a proud media sponsor.

And, like previous years, big-named performers are slated to perform, including Busta Rhymes, Big Daddy Kane, Morris Day and the Time, Alex Isley, Pheelz and 10-year-old rapping phenom Lor Xay Xay.

Road closures

With the anticipated large crowds and heavy traffic, Baltimore City's Department of Transportation is warning drivers of temporary road closures and parking restrictions.

These roads will be closed to through traffic starting at 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 20, and will remain closed until approximately 12 p.m. on Monday, June 24, with detours and parking restrictions in effect:

Wyman Park Drive at Sisson Street (local access will be maintained to the Boy Scouts of America and Johns Hopkins Institute for Assured Autonomy)

Swann Drive at Druid Park Lake Drive

Beechwood Drive at Gwynns Falls Parkway (local access will be maintained to The Maryland Zoo in Baltimore)

AFRAM Road closures

Event Parking



Parking for AFRAM will be available as space is permitted. Parking attendants will be onsite to direct vehicles with parking on a first come, first served basis:

ADA parking will be available on the East Drive parking lot accessible from the Sisson Street entrance to Druid Hill Park.

For information about AFRAM including event parking, ADA accommodations, transit, shuttle service, and scooters, please visit the AFRAM website.

Shuttle Service

AFRAM now has a new shuttle route to transport attendees to the festival.

The MDOT MTA Route will operate on a loop starting at Mondawmin Mall and will make the following stops:

Liberty Heights (MTA Stop ID 6393)

Swann Drive (near Beechwood Drive)

CCC Purple Route at 27th Street

Transit

With the Mondawmin MetroLink parking lot is closed due to construction, officials are encouraging attendees to use transit or rideshare to Mondawmin and take the free shuttles directly to the park.

The closest MDOT MTA Bus Lines to the Mondawmin Station are LocalLinks 22, 26, 29, 79, 82, 85, 91, and CityLinks Navy, Yellow and Lime. Patrons can take the Light RailLink to the Cultural Center Station on Howard Street, then transfer to the CityLink Lime, or Yellow, Line Bus on North Eutaw Street.

For more information about public transportation, connect with the Maryland Transit Administration (MTA) at 410-539-5000 or visit their website.

Rideshare

There will be an Uber and Lyft drop-off location at, 3001 East Drive, entering into the park from the Sisson Street entrance of Druid Hill Park, if you choose to go the rideshare route.

Scooters

You can also rent a scooter to get to Druid Hill Park, but scooters will not be allowed within the festival grounds. Scooter parking will be available in Druid Hill Park at the tennis courts.