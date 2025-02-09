Going to a Super Bowl party? AAA urges safety on the roads.

BALTIMORE -- Super Bowl Sunday is not just about the big game. It's a day to celebrate with family, friends and food.

But, the party can turn tragic when alcohol and driving mix.

AAA urges partygoers to enjoy the game responsibly and to keep the roads safe.

"Events, such as the Super Bowl, these are days that are, while they're very festive and fun, they are also very much associated with the engagement of alcohol drinking," said Ragina Ali, from AAA Mid-Atlantic.

According to AAA, drunk driving incidents spike on Super Bowl Sunday. In 2022, 45% of the deadly crashes on Super Bowl Sunday involved alcohol.

"If you're going to a party and you plan to drink, you don't want to drive period, plain and simple," Ali said.

Ali recommends designating a driver or using a rideshare app with law enforcement out in full force cracking down on impaired driving.

"We know that certainly our law enforcement officers across the region will be out enforcing those laws, conducting DUI enforcements over the Super Bowl Sunday," Ali said.

Ali also says party hosts have a responsibility to make sure their guests leave safely.

"That means giving lots of non-alcoholic options to your friends, making sure that no one is over consuming at your party, making sure that you have lots of snacks and things to eat as well, and again making sure that no one leaves your house impaired," Ali said.

A first-time offense could cost upwards of $10,000 in fines and legal fees, along with license suspension or even jail time.