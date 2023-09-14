'God-willing' Ravens Mark Andrews hopes to be ready for clash with Cincinnati

BALTIMORE - Pro Bowl tight end Mark Andrews hopes to be back with his team when the Ravens travel to AFC North rival Cincinnati on Sunday.

"God-willing," Andrews said about his chances of playing.

Andrews, a three-time Pro Bowler and favorite target of quarterback Lamar Jackson, missed the Ravens season-opening win over Houston with a quad injury.

"I'm just continuing to get better day by day, just like last week," Andrews said.

Andrews returned to the practice field on a limited basis on Wednesday and Thursday.

Still, it remains uncertain whether he will make his season debut.

"Just being a competitor and being around these guys and wanting to fight with them and go to war with them is tough," Andrews said about missing the opener. "But, at the end of the day, I have these guys' backs no matter what. I'm just trying to be there for them."

Andrews knows that Sunday's game against defending AFC North champion Cincinnati is big, and could go a long way in deciding who wins the division.

The Ravens lost two of the three meetings last season to the Bengals, including the final game of the year and in the wild-card round of the AFC playoffs.

Andrews played in two of those games and had 13 catches for 162 yards and a touchdown.

"Last year we played them a couple of times, including two times in a row," Andrews said. "They are a very good team. They play hard. It is a divisional game. We have a tough division. Personally, I don't forget much and I am excited about this one."

Kickoff for Sunday's game in Cincinnati is 1 p.m. and will be televised on WJZ.