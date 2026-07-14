What's next for the compromised Glen Burnie, Maryland office building?

New photos show the inside of the parking garage beneath the 10-story Empire Towers building in Glen Burnie, Maryland, which has been deemed structurally unsafe.

Anne Arundel County said 100 people were evacuated after unpermitted construction work in the parking garage caused ceilings to sag and exposed rebar on Thursday, July 9. Vehicles remain in the parking garage after employees were forced to leave.

The county has established a 150-foot safety perimeter around the privately owned building, equal to one and a half times the building's height, due to a collapse risk.

New photos show the inside of the parking garage beneath the 10-story Empire Towers building in Glen Burnie, Maryland, which has been deemed structurally unsafe.

Anne Arundel County Assistant Fire Chief Larry Schultz said contractors have only seen a portion of the garage because they consider the site too dangerous for them to go into until shoring is put into place.

Schultz added that columns were no longer supporting a section of the parking garage and beams were showing tension.

"The biggest challenge right now is that not a single person hired by the property owner to provide a full assessment has been able to make it even halfway back into the garage," Schultz said. "The area that suffered the most damage is the parking garage and slightly underneath the building."

New photos show the inside of the parking garage beneath the 10-story Empire Towers building in Glen Burnie, Maryland, which has been deemed structurally unsafe. CBS News Baltimore

Response to Empire Towers

Schultz said the initial 911 call came around 2:30 p.m. from someone who went to remove their car from the parking garage.

He said the caller observed visual evidence of a compromised structure, including concrete and debris on the floor, which was a cause for concern.

The fire department said a floor in the private building partially shifted during construction in the underground parking garage.

Firefighters found structural issues in the construction zone and called for the building to be evacuated.

A building inspector has been called to determine the integrity of the structure.

Several agencies responded to shut down the surrounding area, spanning more than the length of the building, in case anything were to collapse. Notices were also posted on nearby buildings.

The Department of Inspections and Permits' chief building inspector has since determined the building is unsafe. Officials said that means the public is not allowed inside.

What's next?

Anne Arundel County officials addressed the next steps, including the work that needs to be done and helping the businesses that have been impacted.

Preeti Emrick, the director of the Anne Arundel County Office of Emergency Management, said the responsibility for correcting the structural issues rests with the building's owner and management company, rather than the county.

The county said the building's owner is working with a licensed structural engineering firm to develop plans to stabilize the structure. Once the work begins, it will take about 10 days to install the structural supports needed to stabilize the building.

"County inspectors will conduct routine inspections to ensure compliance with approved plans and code," Emrick said.

Who will be held accountable?

Anne Arundel County officials blame unpermitted construction work on the parking garage for the instability of Empire Towers.

Emrick said the county isn't aware of any other code violations other than the unpermitted work.

She said the county's Inspections and Permits will determine if there will be consequences.

"I think that's a process that is still going through Inspections and Permits on the exact cause and the assessments that the building owner is undertaking right now," Emrick said. "It's too early for that kind of discussion."

"It's like any violation that's found," Schultz added. "It will be identified, and the owners will be held accountable through the formalized process the Inspections and Permits have in place."

Financial help for impacted businesses

Businesses hurt by the roadblocks and the sudden closure of the Empire Towers office building could be eligible for financial assistance.

Eligible businesses can apply for grants starting at $2,500, and county officials are encouraging owners to apply as soon as possible. Applications are now open at this website.

For questions, contact the Anne Arundel Economic Development Corporation (AAEDC) at info@aaedc.org. The county launched a webpage with updates.