Glen Burnie office building deemed unsafe after evacuation, Anne Arundel County officials say

An office building that had to be evacuated Thursday in Glen Burnie has been deemed unsafe for workers to return, Anne Arundel County officials announced Friday.

The 10-story building, known as Empire Towers, was evacuated around 2:30 p.m. Thursday after construction workers noticed issues with rebar in the floor and called the fire department, a fire captain told WJZ-TV on the scene. Work had been underway on an underground parking garage.

The 100 people inside the building at 7310 Ritchie Highway all made it out safely, and no injuries were reported.

"It's the first time there's been problems with this building. For five weeks, we've heard nothing but constant jackhammering, fixing the rebar and the concrete in the building here," Steven Dannenmann, a certified public accountant, said on the scene.

A 10-story office building was evacuated Thursday afternoon in Glen Burnie, Maryland. Anne Arundel County Fire Department / X

Several agencies responded to shut down the surrounding area, spanning two-lengths of the building, in case anything were to collapse. Notices were also posted on nearby buildings.

The Department of Inspections and Permits chief building inspector has since determined the building is unsafe. Officials said that means the public is not allowed inside.

The building's owner and management company will need a structural engineer to further evaluate. County inspectors will then perform routine inspections to oversee the construction, according officials.

Crain Highway, which runs behind the building, remains closed northbound between 6th and 8th avenues, and southbound between 8th and Virginia avenues.

The Anne Arundel Economic Development Corporation is reaching out to businesses that may be impacted by the situation.