Glen Burnie office building evacuated after floor shifts during construction, fire department says

A 10-story office building is being evacuated Thursday afternoon in Glen Burnie, Maryland.

The Anne Arundel County Fire Department is on the scene of the building at 7310 Ritchie Highway.

Fire officials say the floor partially shifted during construction of an underground parking garage.

Everyone is out of the building, and no injuries have been reported, fire officials say.

A building inspector is on the way to determine the integrity of the structure. In the meantime, the public is asked to avoid the area.

County police say Crain Highway is shut down between 8th and Georgia avenues due to the investigation.

The fire department reiterated on social media, "There has been no collapse of the building and all occupants have been safely."

Check back soon for updates on this developing story.