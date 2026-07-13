Relief grants available after unpermitted construction leaves Glen Burnie building unsafe

Anne Arundel County officials said Monday that Empire Towers in Glen Burnie remains structurally unsafe after unpermitted construction work compromised the building last week.

The county also announced financial assistance for businesses impacted by the ongoing closure.

The privately owned 10-story office building was damaged on July 9 during active and unpermitted construction on the building's parking garage, the county executive's office said.

Officials said the structure remains unsafe, and the county's 150-foot safety perimeter around the building will stay in place.

The county said the building's owner has informed officials that they are working with a licensed structural engineering firm that has evaluated the site and is developing plans to stabilize the structure. They hope to begin work this week and anticipate that the work will take approximately 10 days to stabilize the building.

The evacuation and safety restrictions have disrupted nearby businesses, many of which are still closed, and vehicles remain in the parking garage.

Officials also said they are working with property owners outside the safety zone who have been affected by road closures to establish detour routes that will allow employees and customers to access their businesses.

"It's really tough right now," a person told CBS News Baltimore.

How businesses can apply for relief grants

To assist businesses forced to close within the safety zone, the Anne Arundel Economic Development Corporation has launched the Empire Towers Disaster Recovery Grant program.

Eligible businesses can apply for grants starting at $2,500, and county officials are encouraging owners to apply as soon as possible.

Applications are now open at this website.