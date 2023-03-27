Girl found after Amber Alert activated in Maryland

BALTIMORE-- A girl was found Monday early Monday morning after her disappearance prompted an Amber Alert, Baltimore County police said.

The alert was issued shortly after midnight Monday for a 7-year-old girl last seen in Pikesville, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

NCMEC said the girl was last seen around 10:41 p.m. Sunday in the area of the 8200 block of Liberty Road in Pikesville.

She was believed to have been with an unknown man who was wearing all-black clothing in a 2013 gray Honda Accord with Maryland temporary license plates.

The alert was canceled about an hour after it was issued.

The circumstances of the girl's disappearance were not immediately clear.