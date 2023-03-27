Girl found after Amber Alert activated in Maryland
BALTIMORE-- A girl was found Monday early Monday morning after her disappearance prompted an Amber Alert, Baltimore County police said.
The alert was issued shortly after midnight Monday for a 7-year-old girl last seen in Pikesville, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
NCMEC said the girl was last seen around 10:41 p.m. Sunday in the area of the 8200 block of Liberty Road in Pikesville.
She was believed to have been with an unknown man who was wearing all-black clothing in a 2013 gray Honda Accord with Maryland temporary license plates.
The alert was canceled about an hour after it was issued.
The circumstances of the girl's disappearance were not immediately clear.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.