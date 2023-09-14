Get to know Zay Flowers: 'Purple Playbook' with Ravens rookie airs this weekend

The new guy: Vibrant rookie Zay Flowers describes excitement for his NFL debut

BALTIMORE - Ravens fans flocked to Jimmy's Famous Seafood Wednesday night for our "Purple Playbook" show.

Rookie wide receiver Zay Flowers joins Torrey Smith and Mark Viviano this season.

[MORE: Ravens rookie Zay Flowers to co-host WJZ's Purple Playbook]

Flowers had a fantastic debut in the win over Houston this past Sunday. He led the Ravens with nine catches for 78 yards.

Flowers reflected on playing in his first-ever regular season NFL. He also talked about growing up in Florida as one of 14 children in his family, and how backyard games helped his skills on the football field. It was a great show.

Get to know Zay Flowers on our "Purple Playbook," streaming at 7:30 p.m. on Friday on wjz.com. The show will air on WJZ Saturday night at 11:35 p.m.