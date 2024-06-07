Watch CBS News
Local News

Get ready for international soccer in Annapolis

/ CBS Baltimore

English Premier League soccer teams will compete at Navy Marine-Corps Stadium July 31
English Premier League soccer teams will compete at Navy Marine-Corps Stadium July 31 00:59

BALTIMORE -- Mayor Gavin Buckley of Annapolis was joined by mascots of Crystal Palace and Wolverhampton, teams from the English Premier League. They're in town to promote an upcoming match at Navy-Marine Corps Stadium next month. 

The match is part of the state-side cup which is a round robin tourney played in 3 cities: Jacksonville, FL, Tampa, FL and Annapolis, MD. 

How did Maryland's state capital get picked as a site? 

"The history behind Annapolis was definitely a reason why we wanted to come here…its quite a European [city] a home away from home for us. So that did play a big part in it. There is a rich history here and for us as a club we wanted to get behind and honor it" Todd Newton, a Wolverhampton Team Representative, said. 

Crystal Palace and Wolverhampton play in Annapolis on Wednesday night, July 31. 

First published on June 7, 2024 / 8:32 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.