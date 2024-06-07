Get ready for international soccer in Annapolis

BALTIMORE -- Mayor Gavin Buckley of Annapolis was joined by mascots of Crystal Palace and Wolverhampton, teams from the English Premier League. They're in town to promote an upcoming match at Navy-Marine Corps Stadium next month.

The match is part of the state-side cup which is a round robin tourney played in 3 cities: Jacksonville, FL, Tampa, FL and Annapolis, MD.

How did Maryland's state capital get picked as a site?

"The history behind Annapolis was definitely a reason why we wanted to come here…its quite a European [city] a home away from home for us. So that did play a big part in it. There is a rich history here and for us as a club we wanted to get behind and honor it" Todd Newton, a Wolverhampton Team Representative, said.

Crystal Palace and Wolverhampton play in Annapolis on Wednesday night, July 31.