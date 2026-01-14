Warrant issued for boxer Gervonta Davis after alleged domestic violence incident, Miami Gardens police say

The Miami Gardens Police Department has issued a warrant for professional boxer Gervonta "Tank" Davis following an alleged domestic violence incident that took place last October.

Miami Gardens police held a news conference on Wednesday and made the announcement.

According to police, a woman reported that on Oct. 27, 2025, Davis, a Baltimore native, grabbed her and dragged her to a parking garage at a gentlemen's club in the city. The woman, identified as Davis' ex-girlfriend, said she sustained injuries from the incident.

Police said the victim and Davis dated for five months back in 2022. They broke up about a month before the incident, police said.

A warrant was issued for Davis' arrest and plan to charge him with battery, false imprisonment and attempted kidnapping when he's located.

Miami Gardens police said they were working with the fugitive task force to locate him.

No other information was released.

Davis arrested previously in South Florida on domestic violence charge

Davis was previously arrested for allegedly assaulting his ex-girlfriend in Doral on Jun. 15, 2025, according to police.

Investigators said Davis and the victim had been in a relationship for four years and shared two children. The victim told police the two began arguing and the confrontation escalated, alleging Davis hit her in the back of the head and then slapped her in the face. Police said she had visible bruises on her left arm when she reported the incident.

The charges were later dropped after the victim and her mother, who was listed as a witness, stopped cooperating with investigators.

Davis has faced other allegations involving domestic incidents.

In 2020, Davis turned himself in after a video appeared to show him grabbing the mother of his child from her seat during a charity basketball game.

In 2023, he was charged with battery after being accused of slapping a woman, though prosecutors dropped the case when the alleged victim said she did not wish to proceed.

According to The Baltimore Banner, Davis later told Inside Boxing Live that he planned to retire at the end of last year, saying he wanted to be "softer and more humble" for his two daughters.

His attorneys have declined to comment.