Funeral held for mother killed in West Baltimore shooting, crash

BALTIMORE -- A young mother who died fleeing gunfire last month in West Baltimore as she was waiting for takeout with her children was laid to rest Wednesday.

Maya Morton, 23, and her sons were waiting in her car for a takeout order on Pennsylvania Avenue on Jan. 28 when shots were fired. Police said Morton began driving away from the scene when she was shot, and subsequently crashed her car.

Heartbroken family members mourn a young mother who died fleeing gunfire in West Baltimore

Morton died from her injuries two days later. Her sons, a 1-year-old and a 3-year-old, were hospitalized with injuries from the crash. Morton's loved ones said she grew up in Baltimore's Upton neighborhood and she always had her sons with her.

Two other people on the street were shot at the intersection. One of them survived their injuries, but 43-year-old Gerald Fowlkes died. Investigators have since released surveillance photos of several suspects.

"To me, my little cousin was ambitious, had goals that she was pursuing she was working to," Morton's cousin Dana said. "Raised in Baltimore, you never know what is going to happen, wrong place, wrong time. Our youth need some conflict resolution."

Police are still searching to the suspects in the shooting.