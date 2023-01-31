Baltimore Police make public photos of Upton shooting suspects after woman dies from gunfire

BALTIMORE -- A 23-year-old woman who was shot while trying to flee the site of a shooting on Saturday night has died after fighting for her life in the hospital.

Maya Morton and her two kids were injured when gunfire broke out near the intersection of Laurens Street and Pennsylvania Avenue.

Morton had been waiting on a food order when the gunfire erupted. She tried to drive away from the gunfire to protect her children.

But she crashed her car into a pole after one of the bullets hit her while she was trying to flee.

Her death was announced on Tuesday, the same day that police made public pictures of people who are suspected of exiting a corner store and firing their guns in the direction of her car.

The pictures show several suspects whom detectives would like to identify.

On the night of the shooting, 43-year-old Gerald Fowlkes died in the gunfire and another man was shot.

The second man survived his injuries.

"No normal person wakes up and says I'm going to shoot into a car with children in it and kill a mom," Ericka Alston Buck, the chief development officer at Treyway Multitreatment Services, said. "People that do that do not need to be on the street. So what are we doing to stop it?"