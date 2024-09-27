Fundraiser honoring fallen Baltimore County officer Amy Caprio raises $20,000 for BARCS animal shelter

BALTIMORE -- A fundraiser honoring fallen Baltimore County Officer Amy Caprio, who died in the line of duty in May 2018, raised $20,000 to help some of the thousands of animals rescued by BARCS, Maryland's largest animal shelter.

Caprio's former colleague, Officer Joshua Phipps, spearheaded the powerlifting event at Exile Fitness in Rosedale.

"Just to know that all this money is going to help so many animals who need it the most is amazing, and the fact that I can do it to honor a fallen officer who was a good friend and an animal lover is absolutely amazing," Phipps told WJZ. "Whenever we lose someone in the line of duty, in the first year, it's a vivid memory and then eventually, unfortunately, goes along the wayside. We end up possibly forgetting. And I figure this is one way we can keep her memory alive as well as do something I enjoy with the powerlifting and the support for the animals."

Caprio's mother Debbie Sorrells praised Phipps for his support.

"One of the many gifts that Amy left me was her police family. I've never experienced such love, such friendliness," Sorrells told WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren Friday.

Sorrells always carries a piece of her daughter's memory, a necklace with her badge.

"It's a reminder, and I feel like I know she's there," she said.

Caprio was run over by a stolen Jeep while investigating a series of burglaries in Perry Hall.

Four people were convicted in Caprio's murder. The then-teenager who ran her over is serving life in prison.

Sorrells thinks about her daughter every day and hopes the community remembers her sacrifice.

"I thank Josh for doing this and thinking of this and having this every year because I think one of the fears as a mother is that a child will be forgotten," Sorrells said.

Caprio lives on through the money raised from the third annual powerlifting competition, which will help spay and neuter animals, pay for their medical care, and more.

"These funds will definitely help, and to be able to do that in her honor, in her memory, is an honor for us," said BARCS founder and executive director Jen Brause.

Phipps said, "It means the world. Again, I started three years ago, and I never would have imagined in my wildest dreams it would have gotten to this point."

Sorrells said her daughter was passionate about her job and her animals. "Who can ask for more? She was very blessed in that way."

The $20,000 doubled what they raised last year. You can find out more about BARCS here.