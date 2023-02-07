Fundraiser for Jan. 6 prisoners at Towson pub canceled after uproar

BALTIMORE -- A Towson pub announced Monday it will no longer host a Republican group's fundraiser to support those imprisoned on charges related to the January 6 Capitol riot.

Charles Village Pub and Patio, colloquially known as CVP, would have been the venue for the "Jan 6th Political Prisoner Fundraiser" hosted by the Republican Women of Baltimore County.

"Come join us for an evening of speakers, silent auctions and exciting offerings," read a flyer for the Feb. 7 event, which noted tickets are $20 per person. "J6 family members will be joining us."

The funds raised would have gone to "The Patriot Freedom Project," which raises money for January 6 prisoners across the country.

Backlash on social media was swift. Twitter users criticized the pub's owners, called on people to bombard the pub with bad reviews, and show up to picket the event.

"Send this, its attendees and the January 6 attendees into the sun," was one comment in reply to the flyer.

The College Democrats of Towson University planned to protest the event, according to Caitlyn Freeman, Editor in Chief of The Towerlight, the university's newspaper.

The original Charles Village Pub in Baltimore, located on St. Paul Street in the Charles Village neighborhood, promptly disassociated itself from the Towson business.

"We are not affiliated with CVP Towson in any way, shape or form," the pub wrote in a tweet. "The owners of that business parted ways with our establishment in the 1990s and continued to use our name."

The night before the fundraiser, the Towson pub replied to the overwhelming feedback.

"Due to the overall feedback and safety for all staff & patrons, Charles Village Pub & Patio (Cvp Towson) has decided to decline the use of the venue for event that was to be held on February 7th, 2023 for the Republican Women of Baltimore County & Patriots Club of America," the pub said in a Facebook post.

The establishment does not, however, appear to have cut ties with the Republican Women of Baltimore County. CVP is set to host a "Dinner and a Movie" event by the club where they will screen Epoch Times documentary "The Real Story of Jan. 6."

The Epoch Times is a right-wing newspaper with an anti-China, pro-Trump slant that has become "one of the country's most powerful digital publishers," according to a 2020 New York Times report that unpacks how the paper grew by pushing dangerous conspiracy theories.

The flyer for the screening does not make any mention of a fundraiser, but admission is $25, or $30 at the door.