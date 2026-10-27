Funding measures approved for Maryland's National Harbor Sphere

A plan to bring a massive, Las Vegas-style Sphere to Maryland's National Harbor moved forward Tuesday after the Prince George's County Council approved a series of funding measures for the more than $1.4 billion project.

According to WUSA9, the CBS affiliate in Washington, D.C., the council approved a special bond issuance of up to $215 million to pay for the Sphere's construction site.

The council also approved a tax increment financing district, which would help pay for site development and infrastructure but not the Sphere building itself. The district would also give the county flexibility to use funds to support the project.

Another approved measure establishes a Community Impact Fund, similar to one associated with MGM National Harbor. The fund would direct revenue generated by the Sphere toward community grants and programs, according to WUSA9.

The proposed 6,000-seat venue would be the second of its kind in the United States. It would be a smaller version of the original Sphere, which opened in Las Vegas in 2023.

Prince George's County Executive Aisha Braveboy has said tax funding was initially limited to infrastructure needs. However, the National Harbor area already has much of the necessary infrastructure, including roads, water and sewer systems.

Braveboy said proceeds from public bonds, rather than tax funding, would be used for the project.

The venue would be operated by Sphere Entertainment and feature an LED display wrapping around its exterior, showing what the company describes as "artistic and branded content."

Inside, the Sphere would feature a 16K-by-16K display, 4D effects, an immersive sound system and haptic seats designed to enhance the audience's experience.

The venue could host concerts, branded events and other immersive experiences, according to the proposal. Sphere Entertainment is also planning a similar venue in Abu Dhabi.

The project is projected to create about 2,500 jobs and support another 4,750 jobs once operational.

The state has committed $13.5 million to the project, according to the governor's office. Sphere Entertainment has said the venue could open before 2030, pending definitive agreements and necessary approvals.

"We worked with the council to make sure they understood how important (this project) was," Braveboy said.