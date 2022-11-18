Fugitive arrested, charged with rape and robbery in Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A Baltimore man wanted for rape and robbery was arrested as a fugitive this week in Northwest Baltimore, Maryland State Police said.

Alex Bennett, 27, is charged with first-degree rape, robbery and violation of probation.

State police and the U.S. Marshals Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force assisted Baltimore Police in finding Bennett on Tuesday at the 3800 block of Reisterstown Road. He was arrested without incident.

Bennett was released into Baltimore Police custody and was processed at Central Booking.