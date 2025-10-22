Chilly Fall Weather Continues Across Maryland

High pressure is slowly building east from the Plains and will keep Maryland locked in a dry but cool pattern through the weekend. It's not an especially active setup — in fact, it's a bit stagnant — meaning little to no rain for the Baltimore area and temperatures that stay below average for late October.

MARYLAND TODAY & TONIGHT

A broad upper-level low is spinning to our north, sending weak disturbances through the region. Around Baltimore, that just means some passing clouds — especially this afternoon — but it'll stay dry. Highs reach the low to mid-60s across central Maryland, with a light breeze adding a fall chill. Tonight, skies clear out and winds ease, allowing temperatures to dip into the low 40s in the city and upper 30s outside the Beltway.

MARYLAND THURSDAY

Sunshine returns, but cool air remains in place. A light northwest wind will keep highs near 60 in the Baltimore metro and upper 50s north and west. The air will be dry and crisp — a classic autumn setup. Overnight, temperatures fall again into the 30s for most suburbs, and frost is possible in colder pockets west of the city.

MARYLAND FRIDAY

A weak, moisture-starved front slides through Friday, bringing another round of brisk northwest winds and reinforcing the cool air. Expect highs around 60 again, maybe a touch warmer near the Inner Harbor. Friday night could bring another frost or even a light freeze in the outlying areas as skies clear and winds calm.

MARYLAND WEEKEND OUTLOOK

The weekend pattern stays quiet but cool. A large dome of high pressure sits to our north, keeping Baltimore dry and skies mostly sunny. Highs both Saturday and Sunday will be in the upper 50s to near 60, with chilly nights in the 30s and low 40s. Frost is likely each night away from the urban core.

NEXT WEEK'S MARYLAND OUTLOOK

Don't expect much change heading into next week. The same blocking ridge pattern that's keeping us dry will hold strong into early next week. High pressure remains nearby, so Baltimore's weather will stay calm — sunshine during the day, chilly mornings, and crisp afternoons in the upper 50s to low 60s. There are no signs of significant rain through at least midweek, though some milder air could start nudging in by Wednesday or Thursday as winds shift slightly southwest.

BOTTOM LINE FOR MARYLAND

It's a calm, crisp stretch of October weather — dry air, cool sunshine, and frosty mornings in spots. Bundle up early and enjoy the sunshine; this quiet spell should hold through much of next week.Mhighs mainly in the middle to upper 50s to around 60°.