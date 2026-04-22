Frost this week had detrimental impact on the crop at many Maryland wineries

Many Maryland vineyards were hit hard by this week's cold snap, including Linganore Winecellars in Mount Airy, which lost more than 70% of its crop.

"If you take a look, this is Cabernet Franc, the leaves are not supposed to sound like this, not crunchy like that," said Anthony Aellen, the president and executive winemaker at Linganore Winecellers.

How did frost hurt Maryland wineries?

Aellen said Tuesday morning's frost was detrimental to the vineyard at Linganore Winecellars.

"They're not looking at a calendar. They're looking at air temperature and soil temperature," Aellen said. "That's all that matters to a plant, and the soil temperature got warm enough because we were hitting 90 degrees two weeks ago, heck, a week ago. And all it takes is basically two hours."

Despite using a freeze drain to suck out the cold air and using sprays that are supposed to help the crop withstand cold temperatures, Linganore Winecellars is left with the same outcome.

Aellen told CBS News Baltimore he feels "sick" looking at the dead crops.

When will the impact be felt?

The impacts won't truly be felt until the coming seasons, since the grapes take time to ferment.

For white wine, there will be a drop next year, and for red, it will be in 2027, 28, and 29.

"This I the worst frost I've seen and we've been doing this for five decades, five decades, it's crazy," Aellen said.

Aellen grew up on this farm, starting it with his mother, father, and siblings in 1976, and he says it's going to take much more than the wrath of Mother Nature to tear him down.

"I think what this really does is it makes us have another glass of wine to sort of drown the sorrows a little bit, but there are things that are out of your control," Aellen said. "They're out of your control, there's nothing you can do."

Aellen is asking community members to come out to events this summer to help support the winery during these tough times.

You can find a list by visiting this website.