Frost advisories for parts of Maryland, weekend nor'easter on the way

The coolest airmass of the season yet is sweeping across Maryland. Bright and blue skies today will give way to clear skies and light winds tonight. This means parts of the area could experience their first frost of the season. Frost advisories are in effect for Baltimore's northern suburbs.

The other big weather story is the increasing risk of a nor'easter Saturday night into Sunday. This could bring multiple impacts including strong and gusty winds, rain, and potentially significant coastal flooding and beach erosion.

Crisp feel Thursday, frost for parts of Maryland Thursday night

The sky will be bright and sunny Thursday. A cool breeze out of the north-northeast at 10 to 20 mph is expected. Temperatures will climb from the 40s and 50s early Thursday morning to the lower to middle 60s Thursday afternoon.

A Frost Advisory is in effect for all of Carroll county and central and northern parts of Baltimore and Harford counties from 2 a.m. until 9 a.m. Friday. If you live in these areas, you'll want to cover sensitive flowers and/or plants or bring them inside.

Friday will feature morning sunshine giving way to thickening clouds. High temperatures will top out in the middle 60s. Clouds will increase in our sky during the second half of the day, but any outdoor plans should be fine with dry weather.

Nor'easter may impact Maryland with wind, rain, & coastal flooding

There is increasing confidence that central and eastern Maryland will be impacted by a nor'easter starting Saturday night and continuing through Monday.

Showers will develop Saturday across Maryland well ahead of the coastal storm, especially during the afternoon and evening hours. As an area of low pressure strengthens off the Carolinas and slowly pushes north, showers will gel into a steady and possibly heavy rain late Saturday night into Sunday.

The exact track of this system still remains somewhat uncertain, but it could bring periods of rain, strong and gusty winds, and even coastal flooding to parts of Maryland late in the weekend into early next week. The worst impacts will likely be felt at the Atlantic beaches where significant beach erosion and coastal flooding could occur if the storm tracks closer to the coast. Even Chesapeake Bay has the potential for significant coastal flooding, depending on the exact path and strength of the storm.

Stay with the WJZ First Alert Weather Team as clarity of the storm's strength, timeline, and impacts increases as we approach the weekend. The weather team has tagged Sunday and Monday as possible First Alert Weather Days.

Breezy and clearing skies should bring us some more enjoyable weather by next Tuesday.