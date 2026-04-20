Freeze warnings in effect early Tuesday morning for Maryland

Blustery and chilly weather Monday will be accompanied by gusty winds, unseasonably cool temperatures, and a few sprinkles.

A freeze warning is in effect early Tuesday morning for most of Maryland. You'll want to cover sensitive plants and flowers before bed Monday night.

Freeze warning and unseasonably chilly temperatures in Maryland

It's a cold Monday morning with wind-chills in the 40s across much of the state. Many areas have experienced a few spotty sprinkles and light showers along with a blustery & chilly wind. Expect variable clouds for the rest of Monday with an additional sprinkle or light shower. Highs Monday afternoon will top out in the middle 50s. Winds will be out of the northwest at 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

Skies will clear late Monday afternoon into Monday evening. With clear skies and a northerly wind Monday night, expect widespread frost and freeze conditions across Maryland early Tuesday morning. You will want to cover up or bring inside any sensitive potted plants and cover any sensitive plants or flowers that are outdoors with a light blanket or cardboard box.

A Freeze Warning is in effect for the entire WJZ viewing area 2 a.m. until 10 a.m. Tuesday for low temperatures in the upper 20s to lower to middle 30s.

Tuesday will start off with widespread frost and freeze conditions before 10 a.m. The day will feature plenty of sunshine and quite a nice temperature turnaround. Highs Tuesday afternoon will reach the upper 50s to lower 60s.

April showers Wednesday, Earth Day, across Maryland

Wednesday is Earth Day and we'll have a milder day to enjoy for any Earth Day activities across the state. Expect a mostly cloudy to parlty sunny sky.

A few rounds of light to moderate scattered showers are possible. Despite the chance of rain, high temperatures look to be milder Wednesday afternoon with highs in the lower 70s.

Spring warmth returns to Baltimore late week

The best weather days this workweek look to be Thursday and Friday. With a mostly sunny sky, temperatures both Thursday and Friday will climb into the upper 70s in the Baltimore metro.

Areas to the west of the Baltimore Metro will likely reach the lower 80s for high temperatures.

Average high temperatures for this time of year are in the upper 60s, so this will be another stretch of seasonably warm temperatures.

Expect showery, cooler weather this weekend

This upcoming weekend looks seasonably mild across Maryland with the chance of a few waves of scattered showers. While the weekend isn't looking like a washout, a few rounds of showers are likely across the state.

Saturday will be the milder of the two days with high temperatures in the upper 60s. Sunday's temperatures may be a touch cooler in the lower to middle 60s as winds back out of the northeast.

The O's games over the weekend should still be able to be played, but you may want to bring a rain poncho, especially with the cooler temperatures, as the chance of showers exists for both afternoon games with the Red Sox.