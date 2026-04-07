Freeze warning issued for Maryland Tuesday night

A cold snap is on the way that will bring sub-freezing temperatures to the area late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. More frost and freeze conditions are possible Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

A Freeze Warning is in effect midnight until 9 a.m. Wednesday for the entire WJZ viewing area. Gardeners, sensitive plants will need to be covered or moved indoors.

Freeze warning issued for most of Maryland

Tuesday will feature plenty of sunshine, blustery winds, and chilly weather. Temperatures will peak in the low to mid-50s Tuesday afternoon. Winds will be out of the northwest at 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Winds relax a bit tonight as they veer out of the northeast at about 5 to 15 mph. A widespread freeze is likely by Wednesday morning across most of Maryland. Temperatures plunge into the mid and upper 20s outside of the Baltimore Beltway and closer to 30° in the city. Wind-chills will drop into the lower 20s across northern and northeastern Maryland.

Cool sunshine continues through Thursday, ahead of warmer weather.

Nice spring weekend weather in Baltimore

The second weekend of April looks to be another winner! There is a chance of brief light rain on Saturday. Aside from that, the forecast looks great for plans. Temperatures peak in the mid-70s on Saturday and closer to 70° on Sunday.

Much warmer weather moves into Maryland next workweek.