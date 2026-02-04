Child injured by accidental, self-inflicted shooting at Anne Arundel County elementary school

A child suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound at an elementary school in Glen Burnie on Wednesday morning, according to Anne Arundel County police.

The accidental gun discharge happened at Freetown Elementary School in Glen Burnie around 8:30 a.m.

The boy suffered injuries to his hand, police said. Other students were in the classroom at the time, but no other injuries were reported.

The child was taken to Shock Trauma after the incident, according to county fire officials.

Freetown Elementary will dismiss students at 11:15 a.m., and bus riders will be taken home on their normal routes, district officials said.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.