Mother's boyfriend charged after child accidentally shot himself in Anne Arundel County school

A man is facing charges after a second-grader brought a gun to an Anne Arundel County school and accidentally shot himself, according to police. The man, 34-year-old Eashan John Stefanski, is the boyfriend of the child's mother, police said.

The 7-year-old suffered non-life-threatening injuries to his hand after the incident inside a Freetown Elementary School classroom on Wednesday, Feb. 4.

No one else was injured, though there were several other students in the classroom at the time, police said. The child was taken to Shock Trauma.

Police determined that the child got the gun from his home. As a result, a criminal summons was served to Stefanski. He is charged with leaving a loaded firearm within reach of a minor, according to police.

The accidental shooting left parents, staff and students shaken up.

Police said a teacher stepped in after the shooting, took possession of the gun and provided medical aid to the student.

"We are very grateful that the teacher was very responsive in addressing that child's injuries and making sure first responders were notified," Police Chief Amal Awad said.

Police immediately began investigating how the child gained possession of the gun and why he fired it.

The school was placed on hold during the incident, and students were dismissed shortly after.

Classes resumed on Thursday, with crisis counselors on campus for families and students. The county's Crisis Response Line can eb reached at 410-768-5522.