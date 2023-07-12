Free Wendy's for a year: First 100 customers at remodeled Columbia location to win giveaway

BALTIMORE -- A Wendy's franchisee is promoting the renovation of one of its Maryland locations by giving away free fast food for a year to 100 lucky customers.

Flynn Restaurant Group, which is Wendy's fifth largest franchisee with 190 locations, is awarding the first 100 customers at the grand opening of its Columbia location on July 15.

The dining room opens at 10:30 a.m., and the first 100 in line will get a VIP ticket. Eligible customers must be 16 or older, and make a purchase to receive the first 100 cards.

The card entitles the customer to come back to that store once a week for a free sandwich, salad or breakfast biscuit, the company said.

The promotion is in honor of its nationwide remodel project. Locations in Baltimore, Glen Burnie and Dundalk will be reopened through the remainder of 2023.

The renovations include brighter dining areas with multiple seating options, including private booths and lounge seating. There are also Coca-Cola's Freestyle beverage dispensers.