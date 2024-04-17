Video shows Howard County Police use drone thermal imaging to track down teen who stole vehicle

Man found guilty in fatal shooting of former Morgan State basketball player, and more top stories

BALTIMORE -- A teen was arrested last week after crashing a stolen car and attempting to evade police in Columbia.

Footage released by the Howard County Police Department shows an officer checking the stolen vehicle for occupants before speaking with witnesses to try and find the suspect.

Police then launched a drone with thermal imaging in order to locate the teen.

Using the drone, police located the suspect near the crash site, sending units to his location.

The teen was arrested and charged with motor vehicle theft.

