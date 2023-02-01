Frazier's on the Avenue gives customer a week to return bar stool before sharing video of theft

BALTIMORE -- Staff at Frazier's on the Avenue are looking for a bar stool that went missing in action.

The Hampden bar's employees made a public appeal to the person who scampered off with the stool in a post on its Facebook page on Tuesday evening.

The bar stools were handmade by members of the Amish community and custom designed for the bar decades ago, according to bar staff.

"Here's the thing . . . it was not yours to take and we've got the video," the Facebook post said. "A few of them, actually! (And your credit card info.) Would love if you brought it back this week."

Bar staff said they will give the thief the opportunity to return the bar stool before turning up the heat.

"You've got until Friday to leave it outside before we're forced to post the videos," the Facebook post said. "You don't even have to come in! Would appreciate it."