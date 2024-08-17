Franklin High School mourns the death of 16-year-old star football player, after medical emergency

BALTIMORE -- Students and staff at Franklin High School are mourning the sudden loss of a star football player, Leslie Noble. The 16-year-old died during the first practice of the season in Reisterstown after experiencing a medical emergency Wednesday.

"I saw a bunch of firetrucks, ambulances, and all I knew was they said that a child had collapsed on the field," Sharon Johnson a Franklin High School staff member said.

This loss is devastating for the school and the entire community.

Leslie was an impressive athlete. He started on the varsity squad as a freshman. But he was admirable off the field as well.

The Baltimore County Fire Department received a call at 9:18 a.m. for a student experiencing a medical emergency on the football field.

When they arrived, they found the 16-year-old in critical condition, with resuscitative efforts in progress.

EMS crews continued trying to resuscitate Noble while they rushed him to a nearby hospital.

He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

"I didn't even know it was Leslie until later when the principal came around and everybody was all upset and emotional and crying and everything," Johnson said.

Later that day, Principal Kieran J. O'Connell broke the news to the school community, "It is with profound sadness that I inform you of the death of a Franklin High School student. The student experienced a medical emergency this morning and was transported to the hospital where he later passed away. We are devastated by this news."

On Thursday Baltimore County Public Schools traumatic loss team came to the school to provide support and counseling for students and staff, like Sharon Johnson, a building service worker at Franklin.

"They're just really sad about it. Yeah, the coaches and the principal and everyone who knew him," Johnson said.

Johnson says she would greet Noble every day at school. He was well known for his kind and outgoing personality, both on and off the football field.

"He was very well-mannered. He was a sweet, sweet boy who is going to be really missed," she said.

Franklin High School has an athletic emergency plan that shows the nearest automated external defibrillator (or AED). It would have been inside the press box at the field.

According to the Maryland Office of the Medical Examiner, the cause of Noble's death is still undetermined as of Friday afternoon.