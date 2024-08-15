Franklin High School student dies after medical emergency at school

BALTIMORE – A Franklin High School student died Wednesday due to a medical emergency, according to an executive director of communications for Baltimore County Public Schools. The student's identity has not been made public.

"It is with profound sadness that I inform you of the death of a Franklin High School student. The student experienced a medical emergency this morning and was transported to the hospital where he later passed away. We are devastated by this news," Kieran J. O'Connell, the principal of Franklin High School said on Wednesday. "We extend our deepest sympathies to the student's family and loved ones."

Baltimore County Fire Department received a call Wednesday morning at 9:18 regarding a student experiencing a medical emergency on the Franklin High football field. Resuscitative efforts were underway when emergency crews arrived and were continued by EMS. The child was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died.

Baltimore County Public Schools Traumatic Loss Team members will be at Franklin High School on Thursday to provide counseling and support to students and staff grappling with the loss.

"Should your student find that he/she needs additional resources, or if you have questions about how to approach your child about this news, please do not hesitate to call the school at (443) 809-1119," O'Connell said in a statement.

Families were also provided a guide on how to speak with children about death and resources for free online therapy for high school students in Baltimore.