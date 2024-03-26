What we know about the condition of Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge and how this sort of collapse could happen

6 people unaccounted for in bridge collapse 6 people unaccounted for after Baltimore bridge collapse, officials say 19:14

Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed early Tuesday morning after one of its columns was hit by a large container ship. Video of the bridge shows it buckle and crash into the river below after the Dali, a massive 948-foot cargo ship, hits it, sending vehicles and people into the river below. Here's what we know about the condition of the bridge and how this sort of collapse could happen.

An active search and rescue mission in the Patapsco River below is ongoing and the National Transportation Safety Board is investigating what happened.

During its latest federal inspection, the Key Bridge scored a six out of nine, which is considered fair, a condition it had been labeled since 2008, according to CBS Baltimore.

The bridge passed inspection in May 2022, but there was concern with one of its columns. The reinforced concrete column – like the one hit by the ship – was downgraded from a health index, or condition rating, of 77.8 to 65.9.

Ben Schafer, professor of civil and systems engineering at Johns Hopkins University, told CBS News that most bridges in the U.S. fall in this "fair" range, which is "not what we would want or suspect" as a society. But, he said, the massive ship – not the condition of the Key Bridge – is likely to blame for its collapse.

"Like others, I've watched the video a bunch of times and have gone frame by frame and worked up a few different hypothesis in my mind, but I see little evidence for anything other than: the boat strike took a bridge with two supports and took away one of them and then it fell in the water," Schafer told CBS News. "I mean, doesn't seem to be super more complicated than that."

Many bridges – whether a suspension bridge or an arched bridge – require two supports under the portion of bridge that goes over water, Schafer said. "This is the minimum number to cross over," he said.

"The container ship was as wide as it was as tall," Schafer said, adding that it was of similar scale to the bridge. "So the mass that's associated with that container ship creates an amount of energy that a small concrete pier isn't going to sustain. That's an accident that we can't allow to happen and expect the bridges to stay up."

Schafer said in the late 1800s, the Quebec Bridge, which had a similar design to Baltimore's Key Bridge, collapsed, which taught engineers many lessons about truss bridges. But by the 1970s when the Key Bridge was built, the design used was modern and sufficient.

Schafer said there is a lesson to be learned here, but it's likely not that changes to a bridge's design would help prevent an accident like this. He said the way shipping traffic is managed, or the size of container ships – which have likely increased since the 1970s when the bride was built – should be considered when trying to understand the risk of these types of accidents.

Robert Sumwalt, former chairman of the National Transportation Safety Board, told CBS News on Tuesday the video of the accident holds some clues about what could have happened. The lights of the ship flashes off and on, which would indicated an electrical power failure, he said. Authorities confirmed the ship did lose power before the crash.

Black smoke is also seen coming out of the ship, which Sumwalt said likely means "ship's crew is trying to increase the RPMs across the propeller to increase the steering capability of it."

All of the crew members on the Dali were accounted for and there were no reports of any injuries among the crew. Sumwalt also said the ship's audio recording device likely captured conversations happening on the ship as well as other data like the angle of the rudder. "There will be a lot of information to help piece this back together," he said.

The four-lane Key Bridge is 1.6 miles long and was used by some 31,000 people a day, according CBS News Baltimore. Sumwalt said only two other tunnels cross the Patapsco River, so without the bridge, access will be limited.

A construction crew was filling potholes on the bridge at the time of the accident. Two workers have been rescued from the water but six still remain unaccounted for, Maryland Department of Transportation Secretary Paul Wiedefeld said during a news conference.