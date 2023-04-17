Four injured in mass shooting in North Baltimore on Charles Street

BALTIMORE -- Four men were injured in a mass shooting Monday in North Baltimore, police said.

Police responded shortly before noon for a shooting at the 2000 block of Charles Street, where they found three men shot.

The three men were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. A fourth shooting victim walked into an area hospital, also with non-life-threatening injuries.

The scene of the incident was the intersection of 21st and Charles. According to Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison, preliminary information suggests the shooting stemmed from an argument.

Dozens of evidence markers from the brazen daytime shooting that injured 4 people on N Charles St. @wjz pic.twitter.com/qmhdzHkGUV — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) April 17, 2023

"We talk about this every day," Harrison said. "Not just the prevalence of guns but the ease of access and more importantly the willingness to use guns to solve conflict."

An investigation is ongoing and Harrison did say whether police had any leads on a suspect.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Northern District Shooting detectives at 410-396-2455. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.