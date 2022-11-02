Watch CBS News
Crime

Four people injured in South Baltimore shooting, police say

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

Four people injured in South Baltimore shooting, police say
Four people injured in South Baltimore shooting, police say 00:24

BALTIMORE -- Four people were shot in South Baltimore on Tuesday night, according to authorities.

Officers on patrol in that part of the city responded to a report of a shooting in the 2000 block of W. Pratt Street at 7:40 p.m., police said.

Once there, officers found a 38-year-old woman who had been shot in the arm and a 53-year-old man who had been shot in his left foot, according to authorities.

The two gunshot victims were taken by ambulances to a local hospital to receive treatment for their injuries, police said.

While police were searching for evidence and witnesses to the shooting, a third gunshot victim walked into one of the local hospitals in search of medical attention, according to authorities.

That person, a man, sustained non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Later on, police learned that a 17-year-old boy had showed up at a local hospital in search of treatment for a graze wound, according to authorities.

Southern District detectives are investigating the shooting. Anyone with information about the shooting can contact them at 410-396-2499.

Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on November 1, 2022 / 10:55 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.