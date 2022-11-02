Four people injured in South Baltimore shooting, police say

BALTIMORE -- Four people were shot in South Baltimore on Tuesday night, according to authorities.

Officers on patrol in that part of the city responded to a report of a shooting in the 2000 block of W. Pratt Street at 7:40 p.m., police said.

Once there, officers found a 38-year-old woman who had been shot in the arm and a 53-year-old man who had been shot in his left foot, according to authorities.

The two gunshot victims were taken by ambulances to a local hospital to receive treatment for their injuries, police said.

While police were searching for evidence and witnesses to the shooting, a third gunshot victim walked into one of the local hospitals in search of medical attention, according to authorities.

That person, a man, sustained non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Later on, police learned that a 17-year-old boy had showed up at a local hospital in search of treatment for a graze wound, according to authorities.

Southern District detectives are investigating the shooting. Anyone with information about the shooting can contact them at 410-396-2499.

Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland at 1-866-7LOCKUP.