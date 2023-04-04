Four Orioles pitchers combine for one-hitter in 2-0 win over Texas

BALTIMORE - Gunnar Henderson and Jorge Mateo each hit solo home runs as the Orioles bounced back with a 2-0 win over the Texas Rangers on Monday.

The win snapped the Birds' two-game losing streak.

Four Orioles pitchers combined on the shutout, allowing just one base hit and one walk.

Danny Coulombe notched the win in relief, while Felix Bautista earned the save.

Henderson homered in the fourth inning. Mateo followed with a home run in the fifth.

Coulombe was pitching because Orioles starter Kyle Bradish left after being hit on his right foot by a line drive in the second inning. Baltimore announced Bradish has a bruised foot after initial X-rays taken at the stadium revealed no breaks.

Manager Brandon Hyde and a team trainer visited with Bradish, who walked around the back of the mound. Hyde then pulled Bradish, who was able to walk to the dugout. Coulombe came in and struck out Brad Miller to end the inning.

The Orioles (2-2) play the Rangers (3-1) at 8:05 p.m. Tuesday in the second game of the series.