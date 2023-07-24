Watch CBS News
Former Ravens CB Marcus Peters signs one-year deal with Las Vegas Raiders

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE - Cornerback Marcus Peters will not be part of the Ravens' plans this season.

The three-time Pro Bowler reportedly has agreed to sign with the Las Vegas Raiders. NFL Network reports the deal is for one year.

Peters, 30, was with the Ravens for four seasons, recording eight interceptions, six forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries. He also registered 25 pass breakups.

He missed the 2021 season with a torn ACL.

Peters was a free agent this offseason and reportedly worked out for the Raiders a couple of times.

The Ravens' veterans are expected to report to training camp on Tuesday with the first full-squad practice scheduled for Wednesday.

They have Marlon Humphrey, Rock Ya-Sin, Brandon Stephens,  Kyu Blu Kelly and Jalyn Armour-Davis as cornerbacks entering camp/

