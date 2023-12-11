Former Raven Ray Rice impressed with Tylan Wallace's walk-off punt return touchdown

BALTIMORE - Primary punt returner Devin Duvernay will likely miss a few games because of a back injury.

But, if Tylan Wallace steps in like he did Sunday afternoon, special teams won't be a problem.

Wallace filled in and delivered a 76-yard punt return to deliver an overtime 37-31 win over the Los Angeles Rams.

Head coach John Harbaugh said the punt return job belongs to Wallace as long as Duvernay is out.

On WJZ's Purple Connection Show, former Baltimore Ravens running back Ray Rice weighed in on Wallace's touchdown, which could end up as a potential season changer.

It was also reminiscent of a play Rice had during the Ravens' last Super Bowl run, 11 years ago.

"I don't like to compare and contrast, but that moment is going to be like a 4th and 29 moment, as this story is getting written," Rice said. "Everybody felt the game and everybody felt momentum. Everybody saw what was going on. The Ravens won a game. Where usually in those a nail biters, waiting for (kicker) Justin Tucker to come through for us. To get a guy like that to come through like that, that's a huge moment."

