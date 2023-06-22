Two weeks after former Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison announced his abrupt resignation, he remains on the city payroll. And City Hall won't say why.

Mayor Brandon Scott's administration won't disclose the terms of Harrison's separation. The mayor's director of communications, Bryan Doherty, has repeatedly declined to provide any resignation letter from the commissioner or even the date of any such letter.

This story by Tim Prudente continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Former Police Commissioner Harrison still on city payroll. For how long? Apparently it's secret