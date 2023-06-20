Watch CBS News
Former Oriole Adam Jones gifted 'City Connect' jersey

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE - Former outfielder Adam Jones hasn't played for the Baltimore Orioles since 2018.

However, the Orioles made him feel like part of this year's squad.

Jones, a five-time All-Star, was gifted an Orioles' City Connect jersey by the team.

He showed the jersey, with the No. 10 Jones on the back, on social media.

"NASTYYYYYYY," Jones posted. "Want to thank the @orioles for my one and only BALTIMORE City Connect Jersey. Means a lot. Continue the Grind O."

June 20, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc.

