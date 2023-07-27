Former Morgan State University student convicted in killing of security guard outside nearby apartment

BALTIMORE -- A former Morgan State University student has been convicted in the death of a 19-year-old security guard at an apartment complex near campus in August of last year, the Baltimore City State's Attorney's office said Thursday.

21-year-old Chase Marco Wilson was charged with second degree murder after police said he shot and killed 19-year-old Julian Fruth in the 4400 block of Marble Hall Road near the Marble Hall Apartments, where many students live.