Former Maryland Lt. Gov. Melvin "Mickey" Steinberg dies at 92

Former Maryland Lt. Gov. Melvin "Mickey" Steinberg has died after a short stay in hospice, according to his obituary. He was 92.

Steinberg, a Democrat, was elected to the state Senate in 1966 and became Senate President in 1983. He held the position until he was elected as lieutenant governor in 1987.

He served as lieutenant governor of Maryland under former Governor William Donald Schaefer until 1995.

During his time in office, Steinberg helped to secure funding for Oriole Park at Camden Yards and to reform the state's university and collegiate systems.

According to his obituary, Steinberg is survived by his wife, two children, three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Steinberg graduated and earned his law degree from the University of Baltimore and later enlisted in the U.S. Navy, where he served for two years.

"From his service in the Navy to his tenure as Lt. Governor and beyond, he led a life of public service and deep love for Maryland. His leadership, including during the savings and loan crisis, and his work as Senate President made our state a better place to live and work," Gov. Wes Moore said in a social media post.

"Mickey was a leader whose easygoing personality, wit, and empathy eased even the most difficult debates and helped legislators find common ground in the service of Marylanders," said Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown.