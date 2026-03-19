Former Baltimore Ravens, Towson running back Terrance West accused of assaulting contractor

Former Baltimore Ravens running back Terrance West, who played college football at Towson University, has been charged with assault in Prince George's County, Maryland, according to charging documents obtained by WJZ.

West is facing first- and second-degree assault after allegedly punching a contractor during a dispute over stains in the carpet of his home in Upper Marlboro, Maryland.

The contractor told police that they were painting and making repairs to West's home, according to charging documents. The contractor showed his clients a stain that he said he didn't do.

According to charging documents, West became aggressive, grabbed the supervisor, and they got into an altercation. After the contractor intervened, he said West started punching him in the face.

The contractor told police that West was waving a gun, but the responding officers told him that "since he was being attacked as well in his home, he had a right to defend himself," according to charging documents.

West is scheduled to appear in court on May 1.

Career at Towson

West, 35, played three seasons at Towson University before declaring for the NFL Draft after his junior season.

At Towson, West was a three-time First-Team All-Coastal Athletic Conference performer from 2011 to 2013. In 2013, West was the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) Player of the Year, leading the Tigers to the 2013 National Championship Game in Frisco, Texas.

As a junior, he rushed for 2,509 yards with 41 touchdowns.

West's NFL career

West was selected by the Cleveland Browns in the third round of the 2014 NFL Draft. He played just one season in Cleveland, where he racked up 673 rushing yards with four touchdowns.

He played for the Tennessee Titans for one season before playing for the Baltimore Ravens from 2015 until 2017. His career ended in 2018 after he was released by the New Orleans Saints.

West was a Baltimore high school star

West attended high school at Baltimore's Northwestern High School, where he was a two-time All-Baltimore City selection, while gaining 4,700 total yards in his career.