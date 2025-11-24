Former Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker gets first NFL workout after suspension

Former Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker visited New Orleans this week for a workout with the Saints, his first after serving a 10-game suspension.

Tucker, 35, was released by the Ravens in the offseason and was then suspended following an NFL investigation, which stemmed from reports of alleged inappropriate sexual behavior with more than a dozen massage therapists.

"Our personnel group will do a really good job of collecting all that information and having the conversations we have to have as we go through this," Saints head coach Kellen Moore said. "He's been a really good kicker for a really long time."

The NFL said in a memo that Tucker's suspension for violations of the NFL's Personal Conduct Policy was to begin on roster cutdown day, August 26, and he would be eligible for reinstatement on Tuesday, November 11.

Tucker's sexual misconduct allegations

The Baltimore Banner reported that Tucker was accused of sexual misconduct by at least 16 massage therapists between 2012 and 2016.

Tucker and his attorneys have continuously denied those allegations.

"The people who know Justin best know his character and understand that while he remains fully committed to excellence as a football player, he is deeply dedicated to his most important lifetime roles as a father, husband, and friend," Roche said.

When the report was published, Tucker posted on social media that he never acted inappropriately during message therapy sessions.

"I have always made a conscious effort to be considerate and respectful in all of the interactions with the community that I love so much. It is devastating for me to learn that anyone would feel I was offensive in any way," Tucker said.

Tucker was cut by the Ravens

Tucker was released by the Ravens in May after they drafted kicker Tyler Loop in the sixth round out of the University of Arizona.

Ravens' General Manager Eric DeCosta said the release was a "football decision."

"Sometimes football decisions are incredibly difficult, and this is one of those instances," DeCosta said in a statement. "Considering our current roster, we have made the tough decision to release Justin Tucker."

In February, DeCosta called the sexual misconduct allegations "serious" and "concerning."

DeCosta said, at the time, that he wanted to see what the NFL's investigation revealed before making any decisions about Tucker.

"The allegations are serious, concerning. The amount of allegations are serious, concerning," DeCosta said. "I think we're fortunate the league is doing an investigation, we'll wait as patiently as we can for as much information as we can and we'll make a decision based on that."

Tucker's prolific Ravens' career

Tucker was one of the NFL's best kickers during his tenure with the Baltimore Ravens.

He joined the Ravens in 2012, the year Baltimore won Super Bowl XLVII.

In 2024, Tucker had a career-low season with a 73.3% field goal percentage, hitting 22 of 30 attempts.

Despite that, Tucker is still the most accurate kicker in NFL history with an overall career field goal percentage of 89.1%. He also holds the record for the longest field goal in NFL history at 66 yards.

He is a seven-time NFL Pro Bowl player and was named to the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team.

"Justin created many significant and unforgettable moments in Ravens history," DeCosta said. "His reliability, focus, drive, resilience, and extraordinary talent made him one of the league's best kickers for over a decade."

The Associated Press contributed to this story