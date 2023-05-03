Watch CBS News
Food delivery driver shot in Northwest Baltimore robbery, car theft

BALTIMORE -- A food delivery driver was shot twice in a robbery while on the job Tuesday night in Northwest Baltimore, police said. 

Officers responded around 11:30 p.m. to the 3500 block of Cottage Avenue, where they found the victim, a 55-year-old man, shot twice. 

He was rushed to an area hospital where he is in stable condition, police said. 

Investigators believe the man was trying to deliver food on that block when two unidentified men approached him, one of whom was armed, police said. A robbery commenced, which is when the delivery man was shot. 

The suspects fled the area in the victim's car, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-396-2466 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

CBS Baltimore Staff
The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on May 3, 2023 / 7:48 AM

