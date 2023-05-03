Food delivery driver shot twice in Northwest Baltimore robbery, car theft

BALTIMORE -- A food delivery driver was shot twice in a robbery while on the job Tuesday night in Northwest Baltimore, police said.

Officers responded around 11:30 p.m. to the 3500 block of Cottage Avenue, where they found the victim, a 55-year-old man.

He was rushed to an area hospital where he is stable, police said.

Investigators believe the man was trying to deliver food on that block when two unidentified men approached him, one of whom was armed, police said.

A robbery commenced, which is when the delivery man was shot.

Hearing about this incident hit too close to home for Dawn Daniels, describing it as one of her biggest fears.

She's a delivery driver for Instacart, a grocery delivering service.

"I stop delivering after 6 p.m," Daniels said. "Once it starts getting dark, I don't deal with it."

After shooting the victim, the suspects fled the area in the victim's car, police said.

Several people WJZ talked to about the incident were shocked by what happened.

"Coming from somebody that orders food a lot...if that situation were to happen outside of my house, I wouldn't be happy about it," said Martin Mackey.

Daniels knows not all delivery drivers can follow the safety precautions she does, but she's hoping everyone is just a little more cautious.

"I know you can't tell people not to deliver after a certain time, but you just gotta know the area. Just be safe, that's really all I can say," Daniels said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-396-2466 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.