41 flu deaths reported in Maryland so far this season amid spike in respiratory illnesses

Maryland has recorded 41 flu-related deaths so far this season, a drastic increase from the seven deaths that were reported in early January.

The surge in flu deaths comes as the U.S. continues to see a spike in cases, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

As of Jan. 16, there have been 9,300 deaths, 18 million illnesses and 230,000 hospitalizations so far this flu season, according to the CDC. The agency also recorded 32 pediatric deaths so far this season.

Maryland flu activity

According to the Maryland Health Department, respiratory illness activity remains high across the state.

Data shows there have been 4,202 hospitalizations in Maryland so far this flu season. No pediatric flu deaths have been reported in the state.

Health experts said H3N2, a strain of Influenza A, is fueling the surge in cases this season. The flu strain is known to be harder for the immune system to detect, causing a tougher flu season.

Experts also pointed out that fewer people received the vaccine this year.

According to Maryland health data, most counties have a vaccination rate of between 16% and 36%. Montgomery and Howard Counties have the highest vaccination rate, while Allegany and Cecil Counties have the lowest.

Hospital masking policies

In response to the high respiratory illness activity, the Maryland Health Department recommended that hospitals enact masking policies in early January.

The University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS) requires visitors and patients to wear a mask when visiting hospitals and healthcare centers.

Luminis Health implemented a similar masking policy for staff, patients and visitors at 200 of their facilities.