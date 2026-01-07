University of Maryland Medical System implements masking policy as respiratory illnesses rise

The University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS) last week implemented an updated masking policy, requiring visitors and patients with respiratory symptoms to wear a mask when visiting hospitals and healthcare facilities.

The updated masking guidelines come as the state continues to see an uptick in respiratory illnesses.

The Maryland Department of Health also recommended that health care facilities require masking in patient settings.

Masking guidelines

Under UMMS's updated masking policy, individuals who are visiting patients in the hospital are required to wear a mask while in contact with the patient.

The policy also dictates that patients with COVID-19 symptoms or respiratory symptoms, like coughing and sneezing, must wear a mask along with any visitors who accompany the patient.

A patient in a care facility can request that staff members or visitors wear a mask while they are in contact with the patient.

Surge in respiratory illnesses

The change in masking guidelines comes as Maryland experiences high respiratory illness activity, according to data from the State Health Department.

An expert with LifeBridge Health's Northwest Hospital called this one of the worst flu seasons he had seen in a while, and said it is expected to get worse.

According to Dr. Nishad Rahman, area hospitals have seen a drastic uptick in flu patients in the past month. He noted that it's still early in the flu season.

"This is actually an earlier and more aggressive peak than we see in any typical year, so we continue to see flu patients well into February in any given year," Dr. Rahman told WJZ last week.

According to data from the State Health Department, seven people have died from the flu since September 2025. Since the end of December, nearly 484 people have been hospitalized due to the flu, Maryland health data shows.

Flu cases are also surging across the U.S. Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows nearly 5,000 people died in 2025 from the flu, and doctors' visits related to the flu have reached their highest level since 1997.

According to the CDC, there have been at least 11 million flu cases as of Dec. 27, 2025, and nine related pediatric deaths.