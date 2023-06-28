Flags ordered to be lowered at half-staff in memory of fallen St. Mary's County firefighter

BALTIMORE - Maryland Gov. Wes Moore ordered that U.S. and Maryland flags be lowered at half-staff for a firefighter who died in the line of duty in St. Mary's County.

The flags will be lowered in memory of Firefighter Brice Trossbach, who died while battling a fire on Tuesday in Leonardtown.

The governor announced the flags will be lowered until sunset on the day of Trossbach's burial.

"My prayers are with the Trossbach family and the Naval District Washington Fire Department. Firefighter Trossbach's legacy will remain in our hearts," Gov. Moore said. "Today and everyday, we honor Firefighter Trossbach and his service to Maryland."

Trossbach, 25, was a Naval District Washington Fire Department firefighter at Naval Air Station Patuxent River.

Units responded to the scene around 4 a.m. at the 20500 block of Deer Wood Park Drive in St. Mary's County. Aerial images of the scene show the home heavily damaged by the blaze.

The Naval Air Station was providing mutual aid to other engines already on the scene, Navy Capt. Derrick Kingsley said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The fire marshal's office said 15 investigators, which it said is a quarter of its personnel, are investigating the cause with other local agencies.