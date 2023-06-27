Firefighter killed in Leonardtown house fire

BALTIMORE -- A firefighter died in a Leonardtown house fire Tuesday morning, officials said.

The firefighter has not been identified, but officials said the man was part of Patuxent River Naval Air Station. Another volunteer firefighter was injured at the scene, but his condition is unknown.

Units responded to the scene around 4 a.m. at the 20500 block of Deer Wood Park Drive in St. Mary's County. Aerial images of the scene show the home heavily damaged by the blaze.

The Naval Air Station was providing mutual aid to other engines already on the scene, Navy Capt. Derrick Kingsley said.

We're grieving a loss right now, thoughts and prayers to family and to the larger Navy team," Kingsley said. "We lost a true hero this morning that went in without hesitation to save others, and lost his own life in the process."

The St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office said travelers should expect delays in the area of Point Lookout Road and Redgate.

The firefighter will be identified after 24 hours pending next of kin notification, officials said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.