First Alert Forecast: Cooler weather continues through Tonight

BALTIMORE -- Sunday startups are in the 40s under mostly clear skies.

Chilly this morning in comparison to just the last few mornings. About a 20 degree difference for your last leg of the weekend.

The skies will be partly cloudy overnight with lows in the 30s and 40s. Winds will continue to blow from the west at 10-15 miles per hour through tonight.

Expect partly cloudy skies on Monday afternoon with temperatures lingering in the 60s.

Rain holds off for sometime throughout the workweek. No great chances for rain to return until Friday and Saturday.

Overall the next 7 days bring more seasonable temperatures and drier conditions to Maryland.